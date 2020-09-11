MAX Exchange Token (MAX) Price Hits $0.11 on Top Exchanges

MAX Exchange Token (CURRENCY:MAX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. During the last week, MAX Exchange Token has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. MAX Exchange Token has a total market cap of $198,661.22 and $6,561.00 worth of MAX Exchange Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MAX Exchange Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MAX Exchange Token alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00050162 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.41 or 0.00737911 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,421.60 or 1.00640329 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $170.33 or 0.01644883 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011333 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00138784 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006076 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002277 BTC.

MAX Exchange Token Profile

MAX Exchange Token (MAX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 6th, 2014. MAX Exchange Token’s total supply is 359,861,620 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,798,551 tokens. MAX Exchange Token’s official Twitter account is @maxcoinproject . The official website for MAX Exchange Token is max.maicoin.com

Buying and Selling MAX Exchange Token

MAX Exchange Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAX Exchange Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAX Exchange Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAX Exchange Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAX Exchange Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAX Exchange Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.