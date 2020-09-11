MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Stock Price Down 10.1%

MBIA Inc. (NYSE:MBI)’s stock price fell 10.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.82 and last traded at $6.94. 2,010,094 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 809,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of MBIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $450.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.50.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.88). MBIA had a negative net margin of 128.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $114.00 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 23,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total value of $204,678.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 226,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,936,684.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles R. Rinehart sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $202,750.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 98,967 shares of company stock worth $806,428. Corporate insiders own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in MBIA by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 105,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 26,483 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in MBIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in MBIA by 127.1% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 120,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 67,392 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in MBIA by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 246,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after buying an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

About MBIA (NYSE:MBI)

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through U.S. Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

