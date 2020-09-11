mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Short Interest Update

mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the August 15th total of 30,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 112,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of mCloud Technologies stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $2.28. 16,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,818. mCloud Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $4.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.21.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on mCloud Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

mCloud Technologies Corp. provides asset management solutions combining IoT, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), and analytics. Its mClouds AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions to three segments, including smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas. The company's family includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to its customers, all integrated into AssetCare.

