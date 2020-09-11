MDxHealth (OTCMKTS:MXDHF) Stock Price Down 14.7%

MDxHealth SA (OTCMKTS:MXDHF)’s stock price dropped 14.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

MXDHF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of MDxHealth in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut MDxHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

MDxHealth SA operates as a molecular diagnostics company in Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, the United States, rest of European Union, and internationally. The company develops and commercializes epigenetic and other molecular tests for cancer assessment and the personalized treatment of patients. Its tests are based on genetic, epigenetic (methylation) and other molecular technologies, and assist physicians with the diagnosis of urologic cancers, prognosis of recurrence risk, and prediction of response to a specific therapy.

