Medica Group (LON:MGP) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Shares of Medica Group PLC (LON:MGP) were up 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 127 ($1.66) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.63). Approximately 33,625 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 198,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.61).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Medica Group in a report on Wednesday, July 8th.

Get Medica Group alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 135.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 126.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.72, a current ratio of 5.57 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.54 million and a P/E ratio of 17.54.

Medica Group Plc provides teleradiology reporting services to NHS trusts and other customers in the United Kingdom. It offers same day routine teleradiology, radiographer plain film, NightHawk emergency CT and MR reporting, Dayhawk fast daytime, and CT colonography reporting services. The company also provides audit services, such as cause for concern audit, departmental quality assurance, and ongoing CT, MR, plain film, and ultrasound audit services; and specialist services.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Medica Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medica Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.