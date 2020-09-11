Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 1,587.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 0.6% in the second quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,899 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 323,468 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,050,000 after acquiring an additional 14,416 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 3.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,117,886 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $102,510,000 after acquiring an additional 33,603 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 151.8% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,027 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 146.9% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 911 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MDT. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.78.

Medtronic stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,636,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,067,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $140.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.62.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

