Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 288,264 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $22,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK stock traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,587,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,037,656. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $210.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total transaction of $861,643.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research cut Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.