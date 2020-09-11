Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Argent Wealth Management LLC

Argent Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 66.8% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,743,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,538 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth approximately $278,124,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 354.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,313,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,272.7% during the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,110,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,149 shares during the last quarter. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.54.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $1,539,337.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $861,643.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,541 shares of company stock worth $5,303,782. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRK traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $83.57. 6,587,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,037,656. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.45. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

