Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) Short Interest Down 90.0% in August

Mexus Gold US (OTCMKTS:MXSG) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,419,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mexus Gold US stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.00. 3,829,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,302,055. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01. Mexus Gold US has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

Get Mexus Gold US alerts:

Mexus Gold US Company Profile

Mexus Gold US, an exploration stage mining company, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal projects in the State of Sonora, Mexico and the Western United States. The company holds interests in the Santa Elena prospect comprising 7 concessions covering an area of 898.028 hectares located to the northwest of the city of Caborca, Sonora State.

See Also: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Mexus Gold US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexus Gold US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.