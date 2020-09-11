MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) Stock Position Lifted by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 13,320.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,380 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 108,565 shares during the period. MGIC Investment comprises 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 9.2% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 5.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 10.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 17.4% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 21.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 22,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other MGIC Investment news, Director Michael E. Lehman acquired 8,000 shares of MGIC Investment stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.59.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.10. 3,743,063 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,635. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.28. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.34 and a 1-year high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $293.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.92 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 42.08% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

