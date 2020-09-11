MicroBitcoin (MBC) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

MicroBitcoin (CURRENCY:MBC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One MicroBitcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, STEX and P2PB2B. In the last seven days, MicroBitcoin has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. MicroBitcoin has a market cap of $6.23 million and approximately $169.00 worth of MicroBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001896 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000068 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $618.92 or 0.05993678 BTC.

MicroBitcoin Profile

MBC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2017. MicroBitcoin’s total supply is 188,777,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for MicroBitcoin is /r/MicroBitcoinOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MicroBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @microbitcoinorg . The official website for MicroBitcoin is microbitcoin.org

Buying and Selling MicroBitcoin

MicroBitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MicroBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MicroBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MicroBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

