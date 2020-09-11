Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Given Hold Rating at William Blair

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at William Blair in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub downgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Minerva Neurosciences from $23.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

Shares of NERV stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.87. 498,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,064. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The company has a market capitalization of $118.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.47. Minerva Neurosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.81 and a fifty-two week high of $15.22.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $1.02. The company had revenue of $41.18 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the second quarter worth $41,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 7.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 518.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 308,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 259,002 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

