Mirada (LON:MIRA) Trading Down 6.7%

Mirada Plc. (LON:MIRA)’s share price fell 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 70 ($0.91). 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 1,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.98).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 91.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36.

About Mirada (LON:MIRA)

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV operators and broadcast in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Digital TV & Broadcast and Mobile. The company offers Iris end-to-end software solution that provides a platform to discover and consume broadcast and Internet-based content to clients' subscribers; Iris Service Delivery Platform, which provides access to configuration settings, statistics, content management, and other features; and Inspire UI, a user interface for various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

