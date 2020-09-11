Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) Short Interest Update

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 94.6% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of Mitsui & Co Ltd stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $363.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800. Mitsui & Co Ltd has a one year low of $247.60 and a one year high of $377.94. The company has a market capitalization of $31.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $330.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Mitsui & Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:MITSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Mitsui & Co Ltd had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $14.15 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mitsui & Co Ltd will post 29.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MITSY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitsui & Co Ltd from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mitsui & Co Ltd from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Mitsui & Co, Ltd. operates as a general trading company worldwide. It engages in the export, import, wholesale, and retail of steel products; steel processing; mining and sale of iron ores; and sale and trading of non-ferrous scrap, alloys, and products. The company also invests in copper, nickel, coal, power generation, cobalt smelting, gas distribution, LNG terminal, deepwater drilling, cogeneration, truck leasing, shipping, passenger transport, methanol, crop protection, phosphorus ore, natural gas liquefaction, processed oil food, property management, healthcare staffing, mobile services, venture, cyber security, and private equity businesses.

