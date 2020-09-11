Mobiquity Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mobiquity Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:MOBQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a drop of 95.3% from the August 15th total of 47,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Mobiquity Technologies stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $7.40. 2,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 320,316. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03. Mobiquity Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -362.50 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc operates as a mobile advertising technology company primarily in the United States. It provides location-based data and insights on consumer's real-world behavior and trends for use in marketing and research; and accurate and scaled solution for mobile data collection and analysis.

