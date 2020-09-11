MonetaryUnit (MUE) Price Hits $0.0049 on Major Exchanges

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. One MonetaryUnit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Bittylicious, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. During the last week, MonetaryUnit has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $973,801.50 and approximately $1,557.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00024950 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004145 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004454 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000459 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MUE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 200,414,969 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

