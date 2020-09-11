Myriad (XMY) Price Reaches $0.0012 on Exchanges

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. One Myriad coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Myriad has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. Myriad has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $1,346.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000291 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,749,015,750 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org

Myriad Coin Trading

Myriad can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.