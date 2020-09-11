MyWish Trading Up 13.5% Over Last Week (WISH)

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 10th. MyWish has a total market cap of $575,501.41 and $670.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MyWish has traded up 13.5% against the dollar. One MyWish token can currently be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000584 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001458 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00045438 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $527.44 or 0.05107785 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00036690 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00053252 BTC.

About MyWish

MyWish (WISH) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,544,111 tokens. The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

MyWish Token Trading

MyWish can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyWish directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MyWish should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MyWish using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

