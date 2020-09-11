Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) Receives $53.13 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.13.

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Natera from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.90, for a total value of $40,894.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,109,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,490,019.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roy D. Baynes sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total transaction of $69,511.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $69,511. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 293,264 shares of company stock worth $14,896,899. Insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Natera by 5.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 8,651 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Natera by 31.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Natera by 11.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 4,998 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Natera by 7.8% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA stock traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.61. 3,131,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 886,895. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.26. Natera has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $66.93.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $86.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.42 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 44.89% and a negative return on equity of 70.41%. On average, research analysts predict that Natera will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

