National Bank Financial Boosts Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) Price Target to C$17.50

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.66% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Silvercrest Metals in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Shares of TSE SIL traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$12.53. 273,173 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 530,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 27.10 and a current ratio of 27.19. Silvercrest Metals has a 52 week low of C$4.50 and a 52 week high of C$14.88.

Silvercrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.04). Research analysts predict that Silvercrest Metals will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Silvercrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

