National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

National General Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:NGHC) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.25.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NGHC. William Blair lowered shares of National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. B. Riley boosted their target price on National General from $28.00 to $34.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. ValuEngine raised National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JMP Securities cut National General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered National General from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th.

Shares of NGHC stock remained flat at $$33.97 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 302,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,594. National General has a 52 week low of $11.82 and a 52 week high of $34.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.94.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. National General had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 8.19%. National General’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that National General will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. National General’s payout ratio is 7.27%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in National General during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of National General in the first quarter worth $50,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of National General during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of National General by 24.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in National General in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National General Company Profile

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

