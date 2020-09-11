NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NATURGY ENERGY /ADR (OTCMKTS:GASNY) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

GASNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC cut NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Societe Generale raised shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NATURGY ENERGY /ADR in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Get NATURGY ENERGY /ADR alerts:

NATURGY ENERGY /ADR stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 42,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,608. NATURGY ENERGY /ADR has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.74.

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Gas and Electricity, EMEA Infrastructures, Latin America South Zone Infrastructures, Latin America North Zone Infrastructures, and Rest segments.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for NATURGY ENERGY /ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NATURGY ENERGY /ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.