NavCoin (NAV) Market Capitalization Tops $9.05 Million

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. NavCoin has a market capitalization of $9.05 million and approximately $88,663.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NavCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including cfinex, Cryptopia, Binance and Bittrex. Over the last seven days, NavCoin has traded down 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005001 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000502 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000987 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001382 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00032241 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

NavCoin Profile

NavCoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 69,532,161 coins. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The official website for NavCoin is www.navcoin.org . The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin

NavCoin Coin Trading

NavCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: cfinex, Cryptopia, Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Poloniex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NavCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NavCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

