NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1.23.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.55 price target on shares of NCS Multistage in a research report on Thursday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ NCSM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.58. 1,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,190. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $0.31 and a one year high of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 7.00 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 2.26.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. NCS Multistage had a negative net margin of 33.42% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NCS Multistage will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NCS Multistage stock. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NCS Multistage Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:NCSM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 705,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 1.50% of NCS Multistage at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

