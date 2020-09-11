Neo Ivy Capital Management Acquires New Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,546 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000. Intuit accounts for approximately 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 6.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 49,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,372,000 after buying an additional 2,959 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 13.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 32,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,546,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 6,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 14.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $300.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $292.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.24.

Shares of INTU traded down $7.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $320.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,424,993. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.68 and a 200-day moving average of $283.55. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $360.00. The firm has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 32.32%.

In other Intuit news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 18,773 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.01, for a total transaction of $6,420,553.73. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 304,706 shares in the company, valued at $104,212,499.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,511,136.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,206 shares of company stock worth $68,746,101 over the last 90 days. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Read More: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.