Neo Ivy Capital Management Boosts Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 378.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,134 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Arrow Electronics by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 60,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,143,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ARW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.13.

In related news, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.54, for a total transaction of $467,365.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,800.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 68,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $5,408,287.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 255,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,067,563.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,230 shares of company stock valued at $6,035,273. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ARW traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.71. The company had a trading volume of 858,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,706. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.48. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $85.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment markets and distributes semiconductor products and related services; passive, electro-mechanical, and interconnect products consisting primarily of capacitors, resistors, potentiometers, power supplies, relays, switches, and connectors; and computing and memory products, as well as other products and services.

