Neo Ivy Capital Management Boosts Stake in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 5,174.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 82,374 shares during the quarter. Halozyme Therapeutics comprises approximately 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $111,000. 98.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HALO shares. ValuEngine cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price (up from $23.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Benchmark started coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALO traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.65 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.56. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.71 and a fifty-two week high of $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 17.34 and a current ratio of 19.19.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). Halozyme Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 22.00% and a negative return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $339,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 170,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,833,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James M. Daly sold 34,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.12, for a total transaction of $999,893.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,337 shares of company stock valued at $1,687,613. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing novel oncology therapies in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. Its human enzymes are used to facilitate the delivery of injected drugs and fluids, enhancing the efficacy and the convenience of other drugs or can be used to alter tissue structures for clinical benefit.

