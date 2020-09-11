Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 22,428 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 561.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,420 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,428 shares during the quarter. Walgreens Boots Alliance accounts for about 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,422 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 143,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,827 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,371,000 after acquiring an additional 31,232 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 38,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 99,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

WBA traded down $0.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.67. 7,890,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,954,466. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $64.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.53. The company has a market cap of $31.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The company had revenue of $34.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.