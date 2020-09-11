Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 33,022 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 1,984.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,022 shares during the quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ciena by 64.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Ciena by 47.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ciena during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 2,121.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of Ciena stock traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.58. The stock had a trading volume of 5,177,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,168,677. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Ciena Co. has a 12 month low of $30.58 and a 12 month high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $976.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $54,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,850 shares of company stock valued at $9,452,970 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CIEN shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Ciena from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.33.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Further Reading: Market Perform

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.