Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys 78,937 Shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 682.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 78,937 shares during the period. Nuance Communications comprises 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $323,893,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $49,333,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $21,797,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 80.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,708,345 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,230,000 after purchasing an additional 759,438 shares during the period. Finally, Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Nuance Communications by 165.4% during the second quarter. Shelter Haven Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,209,612 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,609,000 after purchasing an additional 753,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Arthur G. Giterman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,695.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $173,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,637,491.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,433 shares of company stock valued at $367,206. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Cfra cut shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.29.

Shares of Nuance Communications stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.72. The company had a trading volume of 7,191,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,717,157. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.51 and a 1-year high of $31.88.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $338.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

