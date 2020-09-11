Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 10,116 Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. Whirlpool makes up 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Whirlpool during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in Whirlpool by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $109.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Longbow Research boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.67.

Shares of WHR stock traded down $2.36 on Thursday, reaching $169.46. 394,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 932,081. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $185.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $172.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.12.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

