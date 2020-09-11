Neo Ivy Capital Management Buys Shares of 45,700 Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of Terex at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Terex by 80.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,721,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,444,000 after buying an additional 1,661,684 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 27.2% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,886,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,484,000 after buying an additional 1,257,269 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Terex by 34.8% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,657,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,874,000 after buying an additional 686,025 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Terex by 285.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 688,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,881,000 after buying an additional 509,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Terex by 976.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 558,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,480,000 after purchasing an additional 506,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

TEX stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.11. 592,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,281. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.44 and a beta of 1.67. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $11.54 and a twelve month high of $31.28.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.55. The company had revenue of $690.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.80 million. Terex had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 0.34%. Equities analysts predict that Terex Co. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Terex in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Terex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Terex from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Terex from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.80.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

