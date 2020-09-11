Neo Ivy Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 206.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the quarter. Science Applications International comprises about 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 8.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,619,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,471,000 after buying an additional 201,653 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $130,569,000 after purchasing an additional 52,501 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 758,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $56,631,000 after purchasing an additional 114,724 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,630,000 after purchasing an additional 53,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Science Applications International by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 691,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,587,000 after purchasing an additional 12,979 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Charles Alexander Mathis acquired 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.80 per share, with a total value of $101,210.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,688,880.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SAIC. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.18.

SAIC traded down $2.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.92. 561,915 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 649,260. Science Applications International Corp has a 1 year low of $45.45 and a 1 year high of $96.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.35.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.19. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Science Applications International Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. engages in the provision of full life cycle services and solutions in the technical, engineering, intelligence, and enterprise information technology markets. It offers technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services such as the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, and sustainment and security of its customer’s information technology infrastructure.

