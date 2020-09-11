Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $1.45 Million Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 13,506.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,966 shares during the period. Eli Lilly And Co makes up 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $1,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 20.1% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 3.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 163,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 38.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,884,000 after acquiring an additional 225,440 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 110.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 42,457 shares during the period. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co by 49.5% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $149.55 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.92.

NYSE:LLY traded down $5.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,960,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,890,788. Eli Lilly And Co has a fifty-two week low of $101.36 and a fifty-two week high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $142.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $152.40 and a 200-day moving average of $150.51.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.31. Eli Lilly And Co had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 183.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly And Co will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total transaction of $34,593,944.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,278,765,737.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Melissa S. Barnes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.01, for a total transaction of $755,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,560,815.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 560,236 shares of company stock valued at $92,148,441. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

