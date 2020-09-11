Neo Ivy Capital Management Has $1.45 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 229.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,159 shares during the period. AT&T comprises 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 105,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 83,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 29,369 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,747 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $28.91. 47,353,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,662,281. The firm has a market cap of $210.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $40.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.87 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 13.03%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of AT&T from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of AT&T from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.69 per share, for a total transaction of $2,969,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

