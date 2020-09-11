Neo Ivy Capital Management Increases Stake in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 4,110.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares during the quarter. New York Times accounts for approximately 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in New York Times were worth $1,442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 90.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 52.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 1,147.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in New York Times by 19.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Times alerts:

In other news, CFO Roland A. Caputo sold 11,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total transaction of $540,212.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,227 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,445.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur Sulzberger, Jr. sold 165,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $7,534,313.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 553,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,166,292.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 350,747 shares of company stock worth $15,653,033. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NYT traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $43.34. 1,208,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,124. New York Times Co has a 12 month low of $26.13 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.65.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.25 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that New York Times Co will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NYT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on New York Times in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on New York Times from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

New York Times Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. The company offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.