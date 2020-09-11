Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $1.44 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. FactSet Research Systems comprises 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,617,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,158,000 after buying an additional 146,427 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,581,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $412,207,000 after buying an additional 336,464 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 570,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,672,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 461,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,234,000 after buying an additional 7,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,222,000 after buying an additional 10,755 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Scott A. Billeadeau sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $784,088.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,938.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.70, for a total transaction of $583,239.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,864,783.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,545 shares of company stock valued at $4,274,906. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock traded down $7.62 on Thursday, reaching $325.05. 207,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,022. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $349.77 and its 200-day moving average is $304.61. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $195.22 and a one year high of $363.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.42. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 57.06%. The company had revenue of $374.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 30.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $260.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $251.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $273.15.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

