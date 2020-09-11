Neo Ivy Capital Management Invests $1.44 Million in TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:AMTD) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,438,000. TD Ameritrade accounts for about 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,978,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $617,661,000 after buying an additional 334,879 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,613,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $402,513,000 after buying an additional 791,584 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,085,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,298,000 after buying an additional 706,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,350,000 after buying an additional 1,492,124 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in TD Ameritrade by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,958,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,536,000 after buying an additional 869,916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMTD shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TD Ameritrade from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. BidaskClub downgraded TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised TD Ameritrade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TD Ameritrade from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

Shares of TD Ameritrade stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $37.51. 5,117,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,287,899. TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $27.70 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.32.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.24. TD Ameritrade had a return on equity of 22.51% and a net margin of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that TD Ameritrade Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. TD Ameritrade’s payout ratio is 30.02%.

TD Ameritrade Holding Corporation provides securities brokerage and related technology-based financial services to retail investors and traders, and independent registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the United States. It offers trade execution, clearing, and margin lending services; futures and foreign exchange trade execution services; and trustee, custodial, and other trust-related services to retirement plans and other custodial accounts, as well as provides cash sweep and deposit account products through third-party relationships.

