Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New $1.44 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,898 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,440,000. O’Reilly Automotive makes up about 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,849 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,523,000 after purchasing an additional 7,489 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Clear Perspective Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $442.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $431.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $508.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.60.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $7.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $469.27. The stock had a trading volume of 361,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,030. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $403.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.25. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 12 month low of $251.51 and a 12 month high of $487.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $7.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $3.00. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 490.94%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 21.26 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.32, for a total transaction of $4,643,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,942,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,589 shares of company stock worth $34,298,608. Insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

