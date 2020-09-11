Neo Ivy Capital Management Makes New Investment in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)

Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 94,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,000. Goodyear Tire & Rubber makes up approximately 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GT. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 84,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 20,197 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 917,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 51,673 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 157,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 9,828 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,754.6% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 868,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,053,000 after purchasing an additional 821,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 56,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 18,769 shares during the last quarter. 79.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Nomura lowered shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:GT traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $9.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,646,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,427,677. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.31. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $17.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.09.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post -2.37 EPS for the current year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

