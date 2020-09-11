Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases 4,898 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 5,210.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,992 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,898 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up approximately 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Broadcom by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Broadcom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.61.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $2.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $357.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,283,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,371. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $331.94 and its 200-day moving average is $289.70. The company has a market cap of $143.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.93. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $378.96.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 17.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 21st. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 74.67%.

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.62, for a total value of $931,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.20, for a total transaction of $1,546,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 756,488 shares of company stock valued at $245,478,917. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

