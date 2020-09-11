Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases New Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,976 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,000. First Solar comprises approximately 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Solar by 9.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,312,045 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $335,793,000 after buying an additional 816,445 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 7.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,952,452 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $178,586,000 after purchasing an additional 350,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 13.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,285,367 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $118,471,000 after purchasing an additional 385,625 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,392,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $86,280,000 after purchasing an additional 66,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,118,539 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,014 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock traded down $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.89. 860,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,622,943. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $28.47 and a one year high of $81.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.28.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $642.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.53 million. First Solar had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total value of $41,332.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,147,711.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 79,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $5,858,788.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,997,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of First Solar from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.14.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

