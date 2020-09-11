Neo Ivy Capital Management Purchases Shares of 45,722 Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL)

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 45,722 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,000. Jabil accounts for approximately 0.8% of Neo Ivy Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $103,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 22,210.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Shares of JBL stock traded down $0.63 on Thursday, hitting $30.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,162,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,655. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day moving average of $30.31. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Jabil Inc has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $44.20.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Jabil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

In related news, Director Timothy L. Main sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 292,583 shares in the company, valued at $10,240,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.