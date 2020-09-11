NEST Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $81.81 Million (NEST)

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $104.39 million and $81.81 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEST Protocol has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One NEST Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0640 or 0.00000619 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00120089 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00043722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00233450 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.01603006 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000321 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00185087 BTC.

About NEST Protocol

NEST Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,632,225,876 tokens. NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . The official website for NEST Protocol is nestprotocol.org

NEST Protocol Token Trading

NEST Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEST Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

