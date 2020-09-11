Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) Receives GBX 521.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 521.67 ($6.82).

A number of research firms have commented on NETW. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Network International in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Network International to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Network International from GBX 390 ($5.10) to GBX 430 ($5.62) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of Network International in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Network International from GBX 560 ($7.32) to GBX 650 ($8.49) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Network International alerts:

Network International stock traded up GBX 10.20 ($0.13) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 407.60 ($5.33). 626,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,653. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 416.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 434.42. Network International has a 12 month low of GBX 317 ($4.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 656 ($8.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of 47.95.

In other Network International news, insider Rohit Malhotra acquired 167,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, with a total value of £686,897.60 ($897,553.38).

Network International Company Profile

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payments solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It offers issuer solutions, including customer onboarding, card issuing, core processing, scheme and settlement reconciliation, and chargeback and dispute management service; and merchant solutions comprising payment acceptance products and solutions to merchants through direct merchant acquiring and acquirer processing solutions.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Network International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Network International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.