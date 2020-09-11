Neutron Price Hits $0.0055 on Top Exchanges (NTRN)

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 10th. Neutron has a market cap of $214,745.03 and approximately $16.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neutron has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. One Neutron coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000306 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002192 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000099 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Neutron

Neutron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

