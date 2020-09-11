Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Short Interest Update

Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd.

NWPHF stock remained flat at $$2.55 during trading on Friday. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $45.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a current ratio of 10.72.

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of therapies for the treatment of central and peripheral nervous system in Italy and internationally. The company offers Xadago (safinamide) for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

