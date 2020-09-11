NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

NextCure Inc (NASDAQ:NXTC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.22.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Benchmark upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub lowered NextCure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. JMP Securities lowered NextCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered NextCure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in NextCure by 6.3% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of NextCure by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 466,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in NextCure by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXTC traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 735,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,707. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.88. The company has a market cap of $236.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 37.68 and a current ratio of 37.68. NextCure has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.03). NextCure had a negative return on equity of 8.43% and a negative net margin of 65.22%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NextCure will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

