NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Stock Price Down 10.5%

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) fell 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.21. 738,800 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,885,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEX. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.30 to $3.15 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $2.75 to $3.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $473.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.17. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.21%. The firm had revenue of $196.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.27 million. The firm’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEX. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 4.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 98,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 4,637 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 47.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2.7% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 224,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 22.5% during the second quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 53,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:NEX)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

