Niobio Cash (NBR) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Top Exchanges

Niobio Cash (CURRENCY:NBR) traded up 43.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One Niobio Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24. Over the last week, Niobio Cash has traded up 11.8% against the US dollar. Niobio Cash has a total market cap of $29,006.45 and $14.00 worth of Niobio Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Niobio Cash alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash Coin Profile

Niobio Cash (NBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. Niobio Cash’s total supply is 140,803,743 coins. Niobio Cash’s official website is niobiocash.org/en. Niobio Cash’s official Twitter account is @niobio_cash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Niobio Cash Coin Trading

Niobio Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobio Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Niobio Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Niobio Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Niobio Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Niobio Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.